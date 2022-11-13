Leonard Fournette nearly missed Germany trip over passport issue

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveled overseas this week for the NFL’s first ever game in Germany, and Leonard Fournette was nearly forced to miss the trip.

Fournette had a passport issue that was not resolved until later in the week, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The star running back needed a replacement passport to be able to travel out of the United States, and the delivery of the document was delayed in the mail due to weather issues. The passport finally arrived at around noon on Thursday, which was just a few hours before the Bucs left for Germany.

Fournette leads the Buccaneers in rushing this season with 402 yards, though he is averaging just 3.3 yards per carry. Tampa Bay’s offense as a whole has struggled, and part of the reason for that is their inability to establish a solid run game.

Though Fournette will likely continue to get the bulk of the carries against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, rookie Rachaad White has seen his role increase in recent weeks. That trend could continue down the stretch.