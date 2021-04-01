Leonard Fournette turned down more money to remain with Bucs

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were able to retain all their starters from their Super Bowl-winning team last season. It took some sacrifices in order for that to happen.

Leonard Fournette re-signed with Tampa Bay last week on a 1-year deal worth up to $4 million.

The 26-year-old running back said on Wednesday that he turned down more money elsewhere to remain with Tampa Bay.

“It was a difficult process. I knew what I deserved,” Fournette said via NFL Media. “I believed in myself, and I just wanted to come back and enjoy myself. Instead of me coming and being the new face on the block, I came back to the team that I enjoyed my process with. I think me coming to this team kind of humbled me a lot, being around so much talent, and you’re so used to being that guy on the team. I think it just helped develop me as a better man, too. I could’ve went somewhere and got more money, but I think this is just the place right now.”

Fournette is happy with his decision.

“Despite whatever the money was, I feel great. I’m happy to be back. They’re happy I’m back. I love this organization, I love the players, the coaches, and we’re just trying to run it back,” Fournette said.

We don’t know how much money Fournette turned down elsewhere. Had it been for double the pay, that probably would have given him a lot more to consider. But there is a lot of value in being somewhere you are happy and having success. Fournette also knows the grass isn’t always greener on the other side.

