Lions RB fined for doing sexual hips move
Jamaal Williams’ sexual end zone celebration has cost him some money.
Williams scored two touchdowns in his Detroit Lions’ 28-24 loss to Minnesota in Week 3. After scoring in the third quarter to put Detroit up 23-14, Williams went to the side of the end zone and thrust his hips four times.
😂😂😂@jswaggdaddy | #OnePride | 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/JccVe9Sr08
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2022
Not only did the celebration result in a penalty, but it also got Williams fined.
The NFL fined #Lions RB Jamaal Williams $13,261 for excessive sexiness — I mean, unsportsmanlike conduct — on his touchdown dance last week.
That's $3,315.25 per pump. pic.twitter.com/W5FZJdcIem
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022
Williams was fined $13,261 by the NFL. As Tom Pelissero said, that comes out to $3,315 per pump.
Was it worth it? The “Swaggdaddy” seems to think so.
Just for the record I’m the best Smash bros player on the team pic.twitter.com/yIL53VRBcY
— Jamaal Williams (@jswaggdaddy) September 30, 2022