Lions RB fined for doing sexual hips move

Jamaal Williams’ sexual end zone celebration has cost him some money.

Williams scored two touchdowns in his Detroit Lions’ 28-24 loss to Minnesota in Week 3. After scoring in the third quarter to put Detroit up 23-14, Williams went to the side of the end zone and thrust his hips four times.

Not only did the celebration result in a penalty, but it also got Williams fined.

The NFL fined #Lions RB Jamaal Williams $13,261 for excessive sexiness — I mean, unsportsmanlike conduct — on his touchdown dance last week. That's $3,315.25 per pump. pic.twitter.com/W5FZJdcIem — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

Williams was fined $13,261 by the NFL. As Tom Pelissero said, that comes out to $3,315 per pump.

Was it worth it? The “Swaggdaddy” seems to think so.