Lions RB fined for doing sexual hips move

October 1, 2022
by Larry Brown

Jamaal Williams rotates his hips

Jamaal Williams’ sexual end zone celebration has cost him some money.

Williams scored two touchdowns in his Detroit Lions’ 28-24 loss to Minnesota in Week 3. After scoring in the third quarter to put Detroit up 23-14, Williams went to the side of the end zone and thrust his hips four times.

Not only did the celebration result in a penalty, but it also got Williams fined.

Williams was fined $13,261 by the NFL. As Tom Pelissero said, that comes out to $3,315 per pump.

Was it worth it? The “Swaggdaddy” seems to think so.

