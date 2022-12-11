Lions reportedly have surprising stance on Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions have made some big improvements in their second season under Dan Campbell. Some people feel they are a franchise quarterback away from being a legitimate contender, but they apparently have no plans to search for one.

The Lions view Jared Goff as their quarterback of the future, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Barring an unexpected change, they are not looking to replace Goff in 2023 or beyond.

When the Lions acquired Goff as part of the blockbuster deal that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams, the belief was that Goff would serve as a bridge starting quarterback for them. That was assumed to be the plan after Detroit went 3-13-1 in both Campbell’s and Goff’s first season with the team. It is unclear if the Lions ever felt that way, but Rapoport says they are pleased with the way Goff has played in 2022.

The Lions have won four of their last five games to improve to 5-7 on the season. While Goff’s stats (3,022 yards, 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions) are nothing eye-popping, he has not thrown an interception since Nov. 6. His 95.7 passer rating ranks 11th among all NFL quarterbacks.

Detroit is in an excellent position headed into the 2023 NFL Draft. There have also been signs that fans are excited about the direction of the team. You can understand why they might not be anxious to part ways with Goff and start fresh at the most important position on the field.