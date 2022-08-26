Lions could sign 2-time Super Bowl champion?

One former Super Bowl champion could be becoming a kneecap biter.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Thursday that the Detroit Lions hosted veteran defensive tackle Malcom Brown for a visit. The 29-year-old was just released by the Jacksonville Jaguars last week.

Brown, a former first-round pick, won both Super Bowl LI (over the Atlanta Falcons) and Super Bowl LIII (over the Los Angeles Rams) as a member of the New England Patriots. He has plenty left to offer after starting in all 17 games for Jacksonville last season and recording 57 combined tackles (a career high) plus 2.0 sacks.

The Lions were lousy at stopping the run in 2021, allowing the fifth-most rushing yards of any NFL team. The 6-foot-2, 320-pound Brown would be able to help in that department (asumming that he can deal with some of the Lions’ unusual methods).