Mac Jones files for new trademark that isn’t so Tom Brady-like

Mac Jones has filed for yet another trademark as he works his way toward NFL stardom, and the latest is a bit more unique.

Jones’ legal team recently filed paperwork to trademark the phrase “MAC10,” according to Darren Rovell of Action Network. The rookie is seeking to use the word mark on apparel.

After filing to get the trademark “MJ10,” it looks like Pats QB Mac Jones has now also filed for “Mac10.” pic.twitter.com/AassGgvspm — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 6, 2021

That is a play on words, for those who didn’t know. Jones wears jersey No. 10, but a MAC-10 is also a type of compact machine gun.

Jones has filed for at least two trademarks in the last two weeks. The previous one may have been a bit too close to Tom Brady’s famous brand, though it will still likely make Jones a lot of money.

Photo: Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports