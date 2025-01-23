Mark Andrews issues his first statement since playoff disaster

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had the toughest game of his career on Sunday, and the veteran has finally shared some of his thoughts on the crushing performance.

Andrews dropped what would have been a game-tying two-point conversion late in the Ravens’ 27-25 AFC Divisional Round loss to the Buffalo Bills. He also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, which led to fans tearing him apart on social media.

On Thursday, Andrews issued a statement on Instagram addressing his costly mistakes.

“It’s impossible to adequately express how I feel. I’m absolutely gutted by what happened on Sunday. I’m devastated for my teammates, my coaches and Ravens fans,” Andrews wrote. “I pour every ounce of my being into playing at the highest level possible, because I love my team and the game of football like nothing else. That is why it’s taken me until now to collect my thoughts and address this publicly. Even though the shock and disappointment are unlike anything I’ve felt before, I refuse to let the situation define me. I promise that this adversity will only make me stronger and fuel us as we move forward.

“I thank everyone who has shown me and our team genuine support these past several days. Despite the negativity, I’ve seen heartfelt love and encouragement, including from those who have generously donated to the Breakthrough T1D organization. Even when the moment seems darkest, perspective can reveal that there’s still a lot of light in this world. I’m now going to do my part to bounce back and contribute to it.”

As Andrews mentioned, several Bills fans banded together to help raise money for the Breakthrough T1D charity, which aims to combat type 1 diabetes. Andrews, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 9, is an avid supporter of the charity. More than $100,000 in new donations were made as of Thursday.

While Andrews has been the target of intense backlash from Ravens fans, Lamar Jackson and others were quick to support their teammate.

Andrews is entering the final season of a 4-year, $56 million extension he signed with the Ravens in 2021. The three-time Pro Bowl tight end had 55 catches for 673 yards and 11 touchdowns this season.