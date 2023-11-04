Mark Davis had brutally honest message for players before coaching change

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis did not mince words with some of his players following the team’s ugly loss Monday against the Detroit Lions.

Davis privately spoke to a group of Raider players following the Monday loss, where he apologized to them for wasting their seasons, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. One day later, Davis made the decision to fire both general manager Dave Ziegler and coach Josh McDaniels, moves that will cost the Raiders $85 million.

Davis had not made the change yet late Monday, but it sounds quite obvious that he knew he was going to by that point. Frustration was starting to boil over for at least one veteran player, and it was pretty obvious by that point that the Raiders were headed for a lost season if no changes were made.

At 3-5, the Raiders have a great deal of work to do if they intend to salvage any hope of an unlikely playoff push. Even if that does not happen, the mood around the team seems to have improved already, and Davis remains unafraid to make bold moves if he sees things are not working.