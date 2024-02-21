Marshawn Lynch accepts plea deal in Las Vegas DUI case

It has been over a year since Marshawn Lynch was charged with driving under the influence in Las Vegas, and the former NFL star has now accepted a plea deal in the case.

Lynch was arrested and charged with DUI near Las Vegas Blvd. on Aug. 9, 2022. The case was set to begin trial on Wednesday, but David Charns of 8 News Now reports that Lynch accepted a plea deal that will allow him to avoid jail time.

Lynch has pleaded guilty to the charge against him of misdemeanor DUI. Court documents state that the charge will be lowered to reckless driving if Lynch completes a DUI program, a victim impact panel, an alcohol evaluation and 200 hours of community service. He will also have to stay out of trouble with the law for a year.

If Lynch fulfills all the conditions, his case would be dismissed and closed as a reckless driving infraction. Lynch has also been ordered to pay a fine of $1,140.

Police said they found Lynch asleep behind the wheel of a 2020 Shelby GT500 Coupe that was in “undrivable condition.” Lynch’s lawyers had argued that the case did not constitute a DUI, but Nevada law states that a person sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle is deemed “in physical control” of the vehicle.

A video from the arrest showed that Lynch appeared to be sleeping and very intoxicated when police arrived on the scene. Lynch’s mugshot also painted a troubling picture.

Lynch, 37, played for the Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders during his successful NFL career. He made the Pro Bowl five times and led the NFL in rushing twice. Lynch was a big reason why the Seahawks won the Super Bowl in 2013.