Marshawn Lynch crashed his Lamborghini in previous Las Vegas incident

August 30, 2022
by Larry Brown
Dec 29, 2019; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch (24) during the second half against the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field.

Marshawn Lynch’s DUI arrest earlier this month wasn’t his only problematic incident on the road this year.

TMZ Sports reported on Tuesday that Lynch crashed his 2014 white Lamborghini Aventador on Feb. 22 while driving the streets of Las Vegas. The incident reportedly took place around 4 a.m.

The police report notes that there was some confusion over who was driving the Lamborghini when it crashed into a curb and came to a stop in a landscaped area. Another man claiming to be Lynch’s cousin apparently showed up at the scene and tried to say he was driving the car. Police did not buy that story.

TMZ Sports says Lynch was cited over the crash. The former running back reached a plea deal to close out the case in April. Lynch paid $750 in fines and fees.

The video below shows the condition of the crashed car:

Lynch, 36, last played in the NFL in 2019. The Seahawks had announced a new role for Lynch just prior to his DUI.

