Marty Schottenheimer dies — dead at 77

Former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer has died at age 77.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reports that Schottenheimer died on Monday after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat, his children Kristen and Brian, and grandchildren

Brandon, Sutton, Savannah and Catherine.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, and his condition worsened in recent years. His family announced last week that he had been moved to hospice care.

Schottenheimer was a successful head coach in the NFL for several different teams. He had stints with the Browns, Chiefs, Washington and the Chargers. He last coached in the NFL in 2006 but briefly returned to a head coaching and general manager role with Virginia Destroyers of the now-defunct United Football League in 2011.

In 20-plus seasons as a head coach, Schottenheimer compiled a record of 200-126-1 during the regular season and 5-13 in the playoffs. He’s the only eligible head coach with at least 200 wins who has not been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Schottenheimer’s son Brian was recently hired to serve as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach under Urban Meyer with the Jacksonville Jaguars.