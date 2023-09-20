Matt Corral reportedly joining Patriots’ practice squad

The New England Patriots made the surprising move to cut Matt Corral on Monday. The quarterback’s departure from the team appears to have been short-lived.

The Patriots have reportedly signed Corral to their practice squad after the Ole Miss product cleared waivers on Tuesday.

Source: The Patriots are signing QB Matt Corral back to their practice squad. Team gets to keep working with him after he cleared waivers today. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) September 19, 2023

New England initially claimed Corral off waivers last month. Corral was featured in a couple of preseason games, going 28-of-47 for 249 passing yards with an interception.

Following the preseason, the Patriots ended up placing Corral on the Exempt/Left Squad list. Corral subsequently left the team without notice. Corral was waived on Monday along with fellow quarterback Ian Book.

Corral was previously viewed as a candidate to be the backup QB behind Mac Jones before the season began. However, the Patriots elevated second-year QB Bailey Zappe from the practice squad ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Carolina Panthers selected Corral in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 24-year-old was never able to suit up for the Panthers after suffering a season-ending foot injury in a 2022 preseason contest against the Patriots.