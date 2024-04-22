Former NFL MVP officially announces his retirement

A former NFL MVP has announced his retirement.

In a video he shared on social media Monday, Matt Ryan announced that he is retiring as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. The former quarterback thanked all of those who had an impact on his 15-year career.

“Today, 16 years after I was drafted, my childhood dream has officially come to an end,” Ryan said. “I’m honored to retire as a Falcon. Thank you to all the Falcons fans for your continued support. Through the highs and the lows, I always felt your energy and passion. I want you to know that every day I felt the responsibility to give you the best version of myself. While we didn’t accomplish everything we had hoped, I am proud of what we did and I know that I gave everything I could to be the best that I possibly could.”

Ryan played for the Falcons for 14 seasons after the team drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2008. He was named NFL MVP in 2016 and led the team to the Super Bowl that year, where they infamously blew a 28-3 lead against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Ryan is Atlanta’s all-time leading passer with 59,735 yards and 367 touchdowns. His 62,792 passing yards rank seventh in NFL history.

The Falcons traded Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a third-round pick ahead of the 2022 season. Ryan wound up being benched on a team that went 4-12-1. He had a perfect way of summing up his brief and unsuccessful tenure with the Colts.

Ryan worked as an analyst for CBS last year, but he left the door open to return to playing if a team came calling. That did not happen, and the 38-year-old has now decided he does not want to explore anymore on-field opportunities.