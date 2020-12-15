Matthew Stafford may miss Week 15 with rib injury

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is known for being one of the toughest players in the NFL, but the injury he suffered in Sunday’s game may be significant enough to sideline him.

Stafford suffered a rib injury late in the fourth quarter of Detroit’s loss to the Green Bay Packers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Tuesday that the injury is to Stafford’s rib cartilage and the Lions are “not overly optimistic” he will be able to play against the Tennessee Titans in Week 15.

Fowler notes that Stafford has played through injuries numerous times, which is why the Lions have not yet ruled him out.

Stafford has already been battling a significant injury for the past month or so. He’s played fairly well over that stretch all things considered and is seventh in the NFL with 3,522 passing yards. Of course, a lot of that is the result of consistently having to play from behind.

The Lions are 5-8 and not a playoff team. Stafford will turn 33 this offseason and has been banged up for several seasons now, so it’s fair to wonder if the team will want to move on from him and his nearly $35 million salary cap hit for 2021.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0