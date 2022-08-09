Jets OL likely out for season with significant knee injury

The New York Jets have lost a key piece to their offensive line before the team has even played one down in a preseason game.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday that offensive tackle Mekhi Becton is likely out for the year with a substantial knee injury. The former first-round pick suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, and is seeing a surgeon on Wednesday.

#Jets OT Mekhi Becton has suffered an avulsion fracture of the right knee cap, per me and @MikeGarafolo. He’s seeing a surgeon tomorrow, but likely is out for the year. Brutal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 9, 2022

An avulsion fracture happens when a tiny piece of bone attached to tendons or ligaments is pulled away from the main part of the bone.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after Tuesday’s practice that Becton was getting a second opinion on Wednesday, but confirmed that Becton is unlikely to play this season.

Coach Saleh gives an update on T Mekhi Becton. pic.twitter.com/EHBL5GjnKm — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 9, 2022

Becton sustained the knee injury early on during Monday’s practice. During team drills, the 23-year-old was captured with a noticeable limp.

Here was Mekhi Becton during practice this morning: pic.twitter.com/aNRh36uF5P — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 8, 2022

Becton has had an injury-riddled NFL career so far. Last season, he suffered a knee injury in Week 1. After undergoing surgery, Becton sat out the remainder of the year after he was expected to miss anywhere from 4-8 weeks.

The Jets will now have to replace Becton, who was expected to start at right tackle. One veteran five-time Pro Bowl tackle who the team brought in for a visit on Saturday could be an option.