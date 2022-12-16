Micah Parsons clarifies his Jalen Hurts comments

Micah Parsons ruffled Eagle feathers this week when he made some comments that seemed to downplay Jalen Hurts’ accomplishments, but the Dallas Cowboys star insists his remarks have been blown out of proportion.

Parsons discussed Hurts and the NFC East division rival Philadelphia Eagles during an appearance on Von Miller’s “The Voncast.” The star pass-rusher was asked if he thought Philadelphia’s success had more to do with Hurts or the Eagles as a whole. He said it was a “little bit of both” and that it comes down to “system and team.”

Many interpreted that as Parsons saying Hurts is a system quarterback. On Thursday, Parsons told reporters he meant “no disrespect to Hurts” and that a small portion of his interview was taken out of context.

“I think he’s doing great this year. But you know me, I’m a defensive guy and I said the Eagles’ defense is the team to watch,” Parsons said. “They just got helluva players over there that’s been making plays all year, so from a defensive aspect, I know how offensive guys get all the credit, so I just want to stick up for the defensive guys because the conversation was most valuable player, is it just quarterback?”

Hurts is having an incredible season. He is the NFL MVP favorite heading into Week 15 and could set a very impressive record if his current pace continues. Parsons is right that people overreacted to his comments, though.

One Eagles player even had a harsh response to what Parsons said. It seems obvious that Parsons was making the point that Philly has been excellent in all phases of the game, which is why they have the best record in the NFL at 12-1. You need a lot more than a stellar quarterback to win that many games.