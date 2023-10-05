Micah Parsons had great way of sticking up for Daniel Jones

There is no better player in the NFL at terrorizing opposing quarterbacks than Micah Parsons, but the Dallas Cowboys star may also be the best at defending them on social media.

Daniel Jones threw two interceptions (one of which was a pick-six) in New York Giants’ 24-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night. He was also sacked a whopping 10 times. While Jones certainly did not play his best game, it was almost impossible for him to get comfortable with how abysmal New York’s offensive line played.

Parsons decided to highlight that poor O-line play by sharing a video of Jones with four defenders taking runs at him essentially untouched.

Very easy to say it’s Daniel jones….. https://t.co/ZZGZPbxmSL — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) October 3, 2023

“Very easy to say it’s Daniel jones…” Parsons wrote.

Jones was the second quarterback Parsons has defended on X this week. The star pass-rusher also took aim at NBC analyst Rodney Harrison, who went a bit overboard while blasting Zach Wilson earlier this week. Parsons criticized Harrison and said he is hoping Wilson proves people wrong.

When asked on Wednesday about coming to the defense of both Jones and Wilson, Parsons said he is trying to provide “perspective” for people.

“The Daniel Jones play, they talk about Daniel Jones so much, but I saw five people just come free like how is he supposed to make that read when he has six to eight defensive linemen in his face?” Parsons said, via Garrett Podell of CBS Sports. “It’s just perspective, and I think people need to take better perspective on how they talk about people and how they treat people online.”

Parsons was not the only one who noticed that the Giants’ offensive line was a mess. Troy Aikman made a harsh comment about it during the ESPN broadcast.

Jones definitely could have played better, and even head coach Brian Daboll could not hide his disgust with the quarterback at one point. Still, it is almost impossible for any QB to succeed in the NFL without decent protection. Jones got virtually none against Seattle, which is what Parsons wants people to realize.