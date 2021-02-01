Michael Vick thinks Deshaun Watson should try for trade to these two teams

Deshaun Watson retains some say over where he goes via trade due to his no-trade clause, and Michael Vick has some suggestions for him on how to use it.

Vick said in an interview with FS1’s Nick Wright that he’s close enough to Watson that he plans to speak to the Houston Texans quarterback about his NFL future. Vick added that he’d advise Watson and his agent to focus on two teams: the Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

“If I’m his agent, I’m pushing to get with the best team. I’m looking to get with the San Francisco 49ers or the Chicago Bears,” Vick said, via Luis Medina of Bleacher Nation. “Need some defense. Need some weapons. Those teams are short of a quarterback. If a deal can be made, a deal can be made with D-Wat.”

The Bears and 49ers are both teams without an elite starting quarterback but with strong defenses. That said, it’s iffy if either team would have what it takes to get a deal done. The Bears haven’t really been linked with Watson, while the 49ers looked at Matthew Stafford but ultimately weren’t aggressive bidders.

It’s understandable why teams might balk at a Watson trade if this is what the Texans are looking for in return.