Mike Evans suspended for role in Bucs-Saints fight

Several players will likely be fined for their involvement in Sunday’s brawl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints, but only one has been suspended.

The NFL announced on Monday that Mike Evans has been suspended one game. NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan explained the decision in a letter to Evans, saying the star receiver “violently threw your body into and struck an unsuspecting opponent” who was engaged in a confrontation with one of Evans’ teammates.

Here’s the full press release:

NFL’s official announcement on Mike Evans’ one-game suspension. pic.twitter.com/DmsQ6Ro7au — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2022

The “unsuspecting opponent” was Marshon Lattimore. Things turned ugly between the Bucs and Saints after Lattimore got into it with Tom Brady. That is when Evans came sprinting over and leveled Lattimore, with whom he has a history.

Evans was likely the only player suspended because he was treated as a repeat offender. He was also suspended for a cheap shot on Lattimore back in 2017 (video here).

Though he had an amazing explanation for why he got involved in Sunday’s melee, Evans’ suspension comes at a tough time for Tampa Bay. Both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones missed Sunday’s game with injuries. If neither can play in Week 3, the Bucs will be very shorthanded at the receiver position.