Mike McDaniel had awesome reaction to how much Commanders are worth

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel spent three seasons working in the Washington Commanders organization, and it does not sound like he enjoyed many perks at his former job.

McDaniel worked as an assistant on Mike Shanahan’s staff in Washington from 2011-2013. He was asked at the NFL owners meetings on Monday about Daniel Snyder potentially selling the Commanders. When McDaniel was informed that the sale price of the franchise could come in at well over $5 billion, he had a hilarious reaction.

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel when he heard how much the Commanders could sell for: “Wow, the organization is worth that much?? And I couldn’t get free coffee?” McDaniel worked in Washington from 2011-2013. ( @DarrenMHaynes) pic.twitter.com/wsnn01U8O0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 27, 2023

Snyder does not exactly have a reputation for being a great boss, so it would hardly be a surprise if free coffee is a luxury that assistant coaches with the Commanders do not enjoy.

Of course, McDaniel is known for delivering great one-liners during his media sessions. We learned that with some of the jokes he cracked in his first season as the head coach of the Dolphins. That does not mean he is lying about Snyder being cheap, though.