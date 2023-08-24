Mike McDaniel has intriguing quote about running back position

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is not doing much to dispel rumors that the team is interested in adding a high-profile running back.

McDaniel was not drawn into discussing reports linking the Dolphins to running backs Josh Jacobs or Jonathan Taylor. However, at a time when there is a great deal of scrutiny regarding how the position is valued around the NFL, the Miami coach had some noteworthy comments.

“Let’s say on an average season with 17 games now, you have 1,200 plays on each side of the ball. And how many of those plays are the running backs touching it? It’s a valuable position that you have to have depth at,” McDaniel said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “It’s a big portion of your touches and you understand that in that process, that you have to have a good solid group for the team and for your offense for the whole year.

“And I got my feet wet, really, in NFL game planning in the run game. So it’s near and dear to my heart.”

Does this mean Miami might pay a star back where other teams are balking at that prospect? Perhaps. One report emerged Thursday suggesting that the Dolphins at least looked into trading for one big name, and they have been named a team to watch on the Taylor front. McDaniel is not doing much to shut down that thinking.