Fans loved Mike Tirico’s clever Cameron Dicker line during ‘SNF’

Mike Tirico smiling during a broadcast
Mike Tirico busted out some bars during “Sunday Night Football” this week.

The veteran play-by-play announcer Tirico was on the call for NBC during Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Pittsburgh Steelers. In the third quarter at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker came on to attempt a 55-yard field goal.

Dicker’s kick ended up slamming off the left upright though for a missed FG. That kept the score 15-3 in favor of the Chargers.

But it was Tirico’s call of the failed kick that really got people talking. “Dicker … Doinker,” said Tirico in an amazing impromptu moment.

The instant classic of a line from Tirico immediately drew rave reviews over social media.

Even Cris Collinsworth, Tirico’s partner in the booth, was absolutely rolling over the “Dicker Doinker” line. The 25-year-old Dicker has (predictably) been the subject of numerous puns due to his name, but that one from Tirico definitely had to take the cake.

All in all, Tirico stock is certainly up right now. The Sports Emmy-winning broadcaster has also recently been the subject of praise over his work calling NBA games for NBC.

