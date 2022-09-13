 Skip to main content
Mike Tomlin has hilarious remark about rookie’s first game

September 13, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren has quickly become a household name because of health concerns surrounding Najee Harris, but Mike Tomlin had a great way of reminding everyone to not get ahead of themselves.

Tomlin was asked during his Tuesday press conference if Warren could see an expanded role going forward. The Steelers coach said Warren “didn’t urinate down his leg” in his first ever NFL game on Sunday, which is a great start for the rookie.

Warren signed with Pittsburgh as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State. While Tomlin obviously wants to temper expectations, he did praise the rookie for proving himself during training camp and earning a spot in the Steelers’ offense.

Though he rushed for just 7 yards on three carries in Sunday’s big win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Warren could potentially see more action in the coming weeks. Harris dealt with a troubling foot injury during the preseason and seemed a bit hobbled in Week 1.

