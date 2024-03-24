Mike Tomlin reveals his plan for Steelers’ QB situation

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered his first real hint regarding how he plans to handle the team’s quarterback situation in 2024.

Tomlin characterized Russell Wilson as being in “pole position” for the starting quarterback job, as expected. However, the coach added that he expects Justin Fields to compete with Wilson when the time comes.

Mike Tomlin on Steelers QB room: "When it's time to compete, Justin will given an opportunity to compete… But I thought it was appropriate to describe it in a way for when we get started. Russell's in pole position, and I think his body of work justifies that." — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) March 24, 2024

Few dispute that Wilson will enter training camp as the Steelers’ starter. What happens after that is where people disagree. The question, ultimately, is how secure Wilson’s hold on the starting job really is. There have been suggestions that Fields might get his chance quickly if Wilson struggles, and even if that is not the case, there are suggestions Wilson will be heavily involved in the offense even if he is not playing.

One thing that is clear is that there is skepticism that Wilson will be able to hold the job. He will get the first crack at it, but we will not know for a while just how tight his grip on the position is.