Mike Vrabel offers cryptic comment about Stefon Diggs

New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel raised some questions Monday with his cryptic comment about wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs did not play in Friday’s preseason opener against the Washington Commanders, but the move did not attract much attention. Diggs is still coming back from a torn ACL, and the presumption was that the Patriots were not yet ready to risk the wide receiver in game action.

Vrabel, however, opened the door to more speculation when asked about Diggs’ absence Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

“Coach’s decision,” Vrabel said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.

Diggs appeared to be on shaky footing with the Patriots in May, when he was filmed flashing a pink substance on a party boat. Vrabel indicated he was not thrilled with Diggs after that, but those negative feelings seemed to have faded within a few weeks.

Diggs was a full participant in Monday’s practice, so there does not appear to be a new injury in play. Realistically, this is probably nothing, but considering the earlier controversy with Diggs, Vrabel’s answer will raise some eyebrows.

The Patriots signed Diggs to a three-year, $63.5 million contract in March, hoping he would provide a veteran weapon for QB Drake Maye.