Browns DC: Myles Garrett has ‘right mindset’ after suspension

Myles Garrett’s 2019 season ended after he shocking attacked Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet. Garrett has since been reinstated, and one of his coaches thinks the pass-rusher is in a good place mentally.

Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods believes Garrett is where he needs to be as the defensive lineman preps for a big fourth season in the NFL.

“I think as a young player in this league, you go through a lot of different things so I definitely think he is going to learn and grow from the situation that happened last year,” Woods said, via Grant Gordon of NFL.com. “We really have not talked about it after he got back and after he was reinstated. He is focused on getting better. He is focused on being a good teammate. He has been in the meetings. He is trying to step up and take more of a leadership role. I definitely think he is moving in the right direction and has the right mindset.”

There’s no question that the Browns are standing by Garrett, and a big new contract may be in his future. After 10 sacks in 10 games in 2019, the sky seems to be the limit for him. The key is ensuring that the incident that spoiled his 2019 season remains an out-of-character moment for him and not some sort of new normal.