Mystery team trying to trade for Jonathan Taylor?

The Indianapolis Colts have given Jonathan Taylor a deadline of Tuesday to find a trade suitor, and there may be two teams that are trying to acquire the star running back.

Taylor has been repeatedly linked to the Miami Dolphins, which is hardly a surprise. The Dolphins have been looking to add a top-tier running back all offseason. They reportedly made a formal offer to the Colts for Taylor, though it was rejected. It is believed that the two sides are still negotiating.

According to ESPN’s Stephen Holder, a mystery team may also be involved. Holder said Monday that the trade talks “will go down to the wire.”

Jonathan Taylor update: Talks continue and, as expected, this will go down to the wire. One tidbit: I believe there to be a second team involved beyond the Dolphins, which would certainly change the dynamics. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 28, 2023

Teams have to have their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday, which is why the Colts have unofficially made that the deadline for a Taylor trade.

Taylor is in the final year of his rookie contract and is set to make $4.3 million. The Colts have attached a high asking price to him, so teams would have to meet that and also work to sign Taylor to an extension. That is the biggest obstacle standing in the way of a deal.

At least one team that was previously linked to Taylor has reportedly bowed out of the sweepstakes.

After leading the NFL with 1,811 rushing yards in 2021, Taylor battled an ankle issue last season. He was limited to 11 games but still rushed for 861 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per carry.