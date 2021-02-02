Ndamukong Suh offered to help Jared Goff get settled in Detroit

If Jared Goff needs some help moving to Detroit, he apparently can get it in a rather unexpected place.

Ndamukong Suh, who played with Goff on the Los Angeles Rams in 2018, said Monday he’d reached out to the quarterback and offered to help him settle in Detroit after Goff was traded to the Lions. Suh was drafted by the Lions and played there from 2010 through 2014.

“I think it’s an interesting trade,” Suh said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Obviously, L.A. gave up a lot of stuff. They’ve been keen to giving up a lot of first-round picks and whatnot to get what they feel is best for their team. More power to them, and like I said, I mentioned that I spoke to Jared Goff the other day and just wanted to wish him the best and let him know if he needs anything in Detroit, cause it’s a city that I love and I’ve got a lot of quality relationships there, that I’m happy to pass on to him to make sure he’s comfortable and gets a fresh start there.”

Suh is not normally a friend to quarterbacks, but he’s pretty clearly fond of Goff. The Rams team they played together on did go 13-3 and reach the Super Bowl, and that coincided with the best season of Goff’s career. In that sense, Suh has seen Goff at what is, at least for now, his best.

Goff might just take Suh up on the offer considering how happy he is to be heading to the Lions.