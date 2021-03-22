New allegations surface in latest Deshaun Watson sexual assault lawsuits

The total number of sexual assault lawsuits that have been filed against Deshaun Watson increased to nine on Monday, and the troubling allegations continue to pile up for the Houston Texans quarterback.

Two new civil lawsuits were filed against Watson on Monday morning, according to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. One of the suits stems from an alleged incident that took place earlier this month. In the other, Watson is accused of touching a masseuse with his penis and “trying to force her to perform oral sex on him.”

One lawsuit filed this morning alleges Deshaun Watson assaulted and harassed the plaintiff over two sessions "by grabbing Plaintiff's buttocks and vagina, touching her with his penis and trying to force her to perform oral sex on him." pic.twitter.com/SgzDk4rTKt — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) March 22, 2021

Tony Buzbee, the attorney representing the alleged victims, said Friday that one of the incidents took place after Buzbee informed Watson’s legal team of the allegations. Buzbee said he expects at least 12 lawsuits to be filed and that at least 22 women claim to have had similar experiences with Watson related to massages.

It remains unclear if Houston Police will get involved, as they said last week that they had not heard from Buzbee about any of the lawsuits. All of the lawsuits are civil in nature, but Watson could still face disciplinary action from the NFL even if there is no police investigation.

Watson’s agent sent a tweet last week accusing the alleged victims of lying for financial gain. One woman who claims to have given Watson several massages defended the Pro Bowler on social media.