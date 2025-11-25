Larry Brown Sports

There is a new team favored to win the Super Bowl

An NFL logo on the field
Feb 1, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield at SoFi Stadium. Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will be played on Feb. 13, 2022. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There is a new NFL team favored to win the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL thanks to their six-game winning streak. They are now 9-2 and have emerged as the new favorite to win the Super Bowl.

SportsBetting.ag on Monday published its odds to win Super Bowl LX. The Rams are the favorite at 4/1, while the 8-3 Eagles, which lost to the Cowboys in Week 12, are second at 7/1.

How hot a team has been lately, as well as point differential, seem to be big indicators when it comes to a team’s odds to win the championship.

Here are the latest odds:

Los Angeles Rams 4/1
Philadelphia Eagles 7/1
Baltimore Ravens 10/1
Indianapolis Colts 10/1
Kansas City Chiefs 10/1
Seattle Seahawks 10/1
Buffalo Bills 12/1
Detroit Lions 12/1
Denver Broncos 14/1
Green Bay Packers 14/1
New England Patriots 14/1

Even though they have won a league-best nine games in a row, the oddsmakers only have the Patriots tied for the 9th-best odds of winning the Super Bowl. They are in the same category as the 7-3-1 Packers and the 9-2 Broncos. The oddsmakers must not believe in those teams despite their strong records.

The Ravens having strong odds at 10/1 indicate the oddsmakers believe heavily in Lamar Jackson and acknowledge how much better of a team they are when he’s at quarterback.

The Rams are in the lead for a number of reasons. They have won six in a row, they lead the NFL in point differential (+127), and they have beaten other strong teams in three straight games (49ers, Seahawks and Bucs). Their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is also the favorite to win NFL MVP.

