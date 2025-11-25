There is a new team favored to win the Super Bowl

There is a new NFL team favored to win the Super Bowl.

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the hottest teams in the NFL thanks to their six-game winning streak. They are now 9-2 and have emerged as the new favorite to win the Super Bowl.

SportsBetting.ag on Monday published its odds to win Super Bowl LX. The Rams are the favorite at 4/1, while the 8-3 Eagles, which lost to the Cowboys in Week 12, are second at 7/1.

How hot a team has been lately, as well as point differential, seem to be big indicators when it comes to a team’s odds to win the championship.

Here are the latest odds:

Los Angeles Rams 4/1

Philadelphia Eagles 7/1

Baltimore Ravens 10/1

Indianapolis Colts 10/1

Kansas City Chiefs 10/1

Seattle Seahawks 10/1

Buffalo Bills 12/1

Detroit Lions 12/1

Denver Broncos 14/1

Green Bay Packers 14/1

New England Patriots 14/1

Even though they have won a league-best nine games in a row, the oddsmakers only have the Patriots tied for the 9th-best odds of winning the Super Bowl. They are in the same category as the 7-3-1 Packers and the 9-2 Broncos. The oddsmakers must not believe in those teams despite their strong records.

The Ravens having strong odds at 10/1 indicate the oddsmakers believe heavily in Lamar Jackson and acknowledge how much better of a team they are when he’s at quarterback.

The Rams are in the lead for a number of reasons. They have won six in a row, they lead the NFL in point differential (+127), and they have beaten other strong teams in three straight games (49ers, Seahawks and Bucs). Their quarterback, Matthew Stafford, is also the favorite to win NFL MVP.