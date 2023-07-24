Lawyers offer update on Tyreek Hill’s alleged assault incident

Tyreek Hill was allegedly involved in a physical altercation with a marina worker in Miami last month, but police chose not to file charges against the star wide receiver after investigating the incident. It appears the case has now been put behind Hill, at least from a legal standpoint.

Hill was investigated for assault/battery after a disagreement on June 18 supposedly ended with him hitting a worker at Haulover Marina in Miami. There was talk that the alleged victim might press charges even after investigators chose not to file any.

That is not going to happen. The attorneys representing Hill and the other man issued a joint statement on Monday saying the two parties have “resolved their differences.”

Evan Feldman, the attorney for the Employee of the Kelly Fleet, Inc and Julius Collins, the attorney for Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill, have issued the following joint statement: “The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 24, 2023

“The parties to the incident which occurred on June 18th, 2023 at the Haulover Marina involving Tyreek Hill have resolved their differences,” the brief statement read.

No further details were provided.

Hill was accused of slapping the marina worker in the back of the head after Hill allegedly tried to use his status to board a boat without permission.

Hill still may not be out of the woods, however. The NFL has already taken several steps to investigate the incident, and Hill could face disciplinary action.

After posting a career-high 1,710 receiving yards in his first season with the Dolphins last year, Hill is expected to be the focal point of Miami’s offense in 2023.