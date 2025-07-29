NFL employee was seriously injured in New York City shooting

A man opened fire on Monday inside a building in New York City that houses the NFL’s headquarters, and one league employee was injured in the shooting.

Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old man from Las Vegas, allegedly walked into the building at 345 Park Ave. in Midtown Manhattan and opened fired on several people. Tamura was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor of the building.

On Monday evening, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to league employees informing them that a male employee was “seriously injured” in the shooting. The employee was hospitalized and said to be in stable condition.

“One of our employees was seriously injured in this attack,” Goodell wrote. “He is currently in the hospital and in stable condition. NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family. We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic identified the NFL employee as Craig Clementi, who works in the league’s finance department.

Craig Clementi, an employee in the league’s finance department was struck in the back by a bullet during Monday night’s shooting. There is a belief that the bullet may have ricocheted before hitting him. Remarkably, the man,… pic.twitter.com/gHxGVvEHNe — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) July 29, 2025

Four people were killed in the shooting, including 36-year-old off-duty New York City police officer Didarul Islam.

Tamura is a former football player who was reportedly a star running back when he went to high school in California. Police say Tamura carried a note in his pocket that claimed he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is a brain disease that has impacted football players and other athletes. CTE cannot be diagnosed in a living person. The note suggested Tamura wanted his brain to be studied.

The note, which was three pages in length, was described as “rambling” and contained vague references to the NFL.

Police said Tamura has a history of mental health issues. A possible motive for the shooting has not yet been determined.