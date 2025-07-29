NFL building shooter Shane Tamura is a former high school football player 

Four people were shot and killed on Thursday at an office in New York City that houses the NFL’s headquarters, and the suspect in the murders is a former high school football player.

Shane Tamura, a 27-year-old from Las Vegas, is the man who allegedly walked into the building at 345 Park Ave. in Midtown Manhattan and opened fired on several people. Tamura was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the 33rd floor of the building.

Tamura is a former football player who was reportedly a star running back when he went to high school in California. He first attended school at Golden Valley High School in Santa Clarita before transferring to Granada Hills Charter school in Los Angeles for his senior year. He graduated in 2016.

Tamura was interviewed by DailyNews PrepSports following a game in September 2015.

Police say Tamura drove to New York from Las Vegas, where he worked at a casino. According to a report from ABC News, Tamura carried a note in his pocket that claimed he suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), which is a brain disease that has impacted football players and other athletes. CTE cannot be diagnosed in a living person. The note suggested Tamura wanted his brain to be studied.

The note, which was three pages in length, was described as “rambling.” It contained vague references to the NFL.

Authorities say Tamura had a documented history of mental health issues.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell issued a memo to league employees on Monday evening stating that an NFL employee was “seriously injured” in the shooting. Goodell said the individual was hospitalized and is in stable condition.

One of the people killed in the shooting was 36-year-old off-duty New York City police officer Didarul Islam.

Police have not yet determined what Tamura’s motive may have been.