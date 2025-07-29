Suspect dies in NFL headquarters building after shooting

A suspect is dead after shooting multiple people in the New York building that houses the NFL’s headquarters.

Both a police officer and a civilian were shot on Monday in the lobby of an office building in Midtown Manhattan, N.Y., ABC7 in New York reports. The suspect in the shooting fled into the heart of the building, located at 345 Park Ave., and shot and killed himself. He was reportedly found on the 33rd floor of the building.

The initial shooting occurred just before 6:30 PM local time. Police say that the shooter entered the building and opened fire in the lobby, striking the police officer (who was working private security at the time) and the civilian.

ABC7 notes that the office building houses the headquarters of the NFL and the headquarters of investment company Blackstone. The incident resulted in the building going into a lockdown.

Additionally, ABC7 shared a security camera image of the suspected shooter carrying a weapon as he was about to enter the building.

The conditions of the victims were not immediately known. However, the police officer was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side, and the civilian was transported to Bellevue Hospital in Kips Bay.

The 345 Park Ave. building in Manhattan houses the NFL’s main headquarters, which are located on the fifth floor (though the NFL also has a West Coast headquarters located in Inglewood, Calif. that opened in 2021). In the past, the New York building has been the site of protests by angry NFL fans.

Update: Officials revealed in a press conference late Monday night that four people had been killed in the shooting, including the off-duty police officer. A fifth victim was also critically injured.