Top NFL executive’s son lands contract from Rams

May 15, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Sean McVay smiles

Aug 19, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay on the Amazon Prime Thursday Night Football set before the game against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There is officially another Vincent in the NFL.

According to a report Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams have signed undrafted free agent Taron Vincent, the ex-Ohio State defensive lineman. Taron is the son of top NFL executive Troy Vincent.

In 13 total appearances for Ohio State last season, Taron recorded 25 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. He is 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds with his best asset appearing to be his run defense.

As for Troy Vincent, Taron’s father, he was an All-Pro cornerback in the NFL during his playing days, spent mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles. Troy was president of the NFL Players Association during his career and then became the NFL’s vice president of active player development in 2010 after retiring. Though Troy has been at the center of some controversies in his time as a league executive, he has maintained a high-ranking position as executive vice president of football operations since 2014.

Taron was not quite good enough to get drafted this year. But he did receive an invite to Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp earlier this month and will now be getting a formal opportunity with the Rams.

