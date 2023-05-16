Top NFL executive’s son lands contract from Rams

There is officially another Vincent in the NFL.

According to a report Monday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Los Angeles Rams have signed undrafted free agent Taron Vincent, the ex-Ohio State defensive lineman. Taron is the son of top NFL executive Troy Vincent.

In 13 total appearances for Ohio State last season, Taron recorded 25 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. He is 6-foot-2 and 300 pounds with his best asset appearing to be his run defense.

.@ShrineBowl legacy Taron Vincent shows NFL-starter caliber quickness and two gapping ability #GoBucks @t_lova23 plays low and balanced with natural leverage, a hot motor, and leg drive. Fast hand fighter and a fluid athlete #EARNED https://t.co/vuCYjQYK8O pic.twitter.com/mjwfofARS7 — Shane Coughlin (@Shane__Coughlin) January 21, 2023

Great penetration by Taron Vincent on this third-down stuff. pic.twitter.com/TWamm4urtx — Bill Rabinowitz 🗞 (@brdispatch) November 8, 2021

Back to getting through my watchlist with Taron Vincent (DT 6) Stout prospect in the middle of OSU’s front pic.twitter.com/aUFaZo993w — Draft Guy Jared (@DraftGuyJared) January 4, 2023

As for Troy Vincent, Taron’s father, he was an All-Pro cornerback in the NFL during his playing days, spent mostly with the Philadelphia Eagles. Troy was president of the NFL Players Association during his career and then became the NFL’s vice president of active player development in 2010 after retiring. Though Troy has been at the center of some controversies in his time as a league executive, he has maintained a high-ranking position as executive vice president of football operations since 2014.

Taron was not quite good enough to get drafted this year. But he did receive an invite to Buffalo Bills rookie minicamp earlier this month and will now be getting a formal opportunity with the Rams.