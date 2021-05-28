Some NFL executives expecting ‘constant turnover’ with Jaguars

Urban Meyer’s transition to the NFL has not been without its issues, and those issues may not be finished, either.

Jaguars vice president of football operations strategy Karim Kassam abruptly left the organization last week after being hired in February. The departure raised eyebrows, as Kassam had left a job with the Minnesota Twins to take the important position.

Some NFL executives view this as another example of Jacksonville’s history of organizational clashes, with Meyer’s desire to change the culture facing some growing pains.

“There is going to be constant turnover there, trust me,” one NFL executive told Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. “If you know anything about the people and the personalities involved, you can see it coming a mile away. There is going to be a constant churn.”

“Won’t be the last time someone doesn’t make it through the season there,” another executive added.

Meyer has already run into these issues before, as controversial strength coach Chris Doyle did not last long before being forced to resign. The NFL is definitely different from college football, and the Jaguars have never been known for being run particularly well from the top. Those two factors could ensure that Meyer has a lot of growing pains staff-wise.