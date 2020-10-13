 Skip to main content
Tuesday, October 13, 2020

NFL still has no plans to create playoff bubble

October 13, 2020
by Grey Papke

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills remains opposed to any sort of bubble environment despite requests from within the league to discuss it.

Sills said on a conference call Tuesday that he did not believe a playoff bubble would represent the safest course of action, citing additional concerns about mental health of players.

Sills’ stance comes despite the fact that, according to NFL VP Troy Vincent, Saints coach Sean Payton has specifically asked about a possible playoff bubble.

The NFL has been consistent on its bubble stance, even as games have been moved around due to positive COVID-19 tests among players. That isn’t changing now. It doesn’t help that the NFLPA would need convincing as well.

