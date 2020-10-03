Report: NFL open to team-by-team bubble for rest of season

The NFL is prepared to take extra measures to make sure the 2020 season finishes.

According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFL would be willing to put teams in hotels for the remainder of the season in something of a team-by-team bubble. A problem, however, could be the NFLPA, which objected to such a proposal previously.

Players could be willing to go along with the proposal. With multiple Week 4 games impacted by positive COVID-19 tests, the possibility of major changes may be more realistic. Players could be willing to make some sacrifices to finish the season and collect a full year’s worth of paychecks.

It’s worth noting that one team essentially mimicked this idea by forming its own bubble during training camp. It’s not clear how serious this proposal will be considered, but the NFL is clearly willing to talk about it.