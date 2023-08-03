Report: NFL makes notable change to Personal Conduct Policy

The NFL is reportedly making a significant change to the language of its Personal Conduct Policy that could have significant implications in the future.

Some new wording may make it possible for the NFL to discipline players for actions they took even before becoming NFL-eligible, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. The 2023 edition of the policy states that “nothing in this Policy should be read to limit the league’s authority to investigate or discipline potential Policy violations alleged to have occurred before a player is under contract or Draft-eligible.”

In other words, the NFL appears to be giving itself the authority to investigate and punish incidents that may have taken place before a player begins the process of declaring for the NFL Draft. Current NFL players such as Joe Mixon and Tyreek Hill were suspended or dismissed from their college teams as a result of legal problems, but the NFL had no jurisdiction to hand down additional discipline after they had entered the league. That may not be the case for similar instances going forward, and it may force teams to adjust draft strategies if they are eyeing prospects who could face discipline as a rookie.

The NFL’s policy was already quite strict. It allows commissioner Roger Goodell to suspend players for off-field actions even if they are not charged with or convicted of a crime. One high-profile player is currently facing a suspension for that reason.