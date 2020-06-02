NFL mandates teams host training camp at home facilities, no joint practices

The NFL has informed teams about new training camps rules that they hope will help ensure the safety of all involved as much as possible.

On Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent the following memo to all 32 NFL teams. The memo states that all training camps must take place at home facilities, and no joint practices with other teams will be allowed.

This memo went out from @nflcommish to clubs tonight. pic.twitter.com/aj4smKdoNu — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 2, 2020

Some teams would travel for their training camps, such as the Dallas Cowboys, which would hold part of their camp in Oxnard, Calif. This year they will be limited to their home stadium and their home facility, which is The Star in Frisco, Texas.

The trend of having joint practices picked up in recent years, with teams often scrimmaging against each other, sometimes leading to fights but also to jokes.

This year, things will be different as the league is trying to avoid extra complications in an effort to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.