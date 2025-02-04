NFL Referees Association addresses big Chiefs conspiracy theory

There has been a consistent narrative in recent years that NFL officials favor the Kansas City Chiefs, and the union representing the league’s referees has heard enough.

On Tuesday, NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green issued a statement calling it “insulting and preposterous” that people have accused officials of intentionally skewing games in favor of the Chiefs.

“The NFL Referees Association, the union representing all NFL Officials, appreciates the NFL Commissioner’s comments yesterday about our members’ unwavering dedication to fairness and maintaining the integrity of the game,” Green wrote.

“Commissioner Goodell’s comments that it is ‘ridiculous’ to presume that NFL Officials are not doing everything possible to make the right call on every play is spot on. Officiating crews do not work the same team more than twice each regular season. It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.

“NFL Officials are graded every week, on every single play of each game. These grades are the determining factor as to who receives postseason assignments. The NFLRA commends its members, who all strive to do exactly what all 32 Teams do, which is to excel at their jobs so they are working the last game of the season — the Super Bowl.

“There are many things that fans can worry about over a 17-game season, such as coaching decisions, player injuries, the weather and, yes, even close calls on incredible plays made by incredible athletes. But you can rest assured that on every single down, NFL Officials, both on the field and in the replay booth, are doing everything humanly possible to officiate every play correctly.”

Statement from NFL Referees Association executive director Scott Green, who says: “It is insulting and preposterous to hear conspiracy theories that somehow 17 officiating crews consisting of 138 officials are colluding to assist one team.” pic.twitter.com/jwPVqYkFWD — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 4, 2025

Greene referenced the remarks Roger Goodell made during a Monday press conference when the NFL commissioner was asked about the conspiracy theory surrounding the Chiefs. Goodell completely dismissed the idea and mocked fans who think the NFL season is scripted. You can listen to more of his response here.

The Chiefs have benefitted from numerous favorable calls from the officials this postseason. That has been part of a growing trend over the last few years that is backed by the statistics.

While it is highly unlikely that officials are working together to help Patrick Mahomes and company, the NFL should still be concerned when there are statistics to support the claim that one team is receiving favorable treatment. That will certainly be a talking point leading up to and during Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.