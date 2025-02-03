Roger Goodell addresses big question about the Chiefs

Roger Goodell held a press conference in New Orleans, La., on Monday ahead of the Super Bowl, and he was asked a big question about the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs have benefitted from numerous favorable calls from the officials this postseason. That has been part of a growing trend over the last few years that is backed by the statistics. All of that has led to a consistent narrative saying that the officials are favoring the Chiefs.

Goodell was asked about the narrative during his press conference and said the talk reminds him of the “script” matter. The “script” is the running joke that the NFL season is scripted.

“This sort of reminds me of ‘the script’ right? That I write a script and I have a script for the entire season. I think a lot of those theories are things that happen in social media and they get a new life … nobody wants it to be their theory,” Goodell said.

“I understand it. I think it reflects a lot of the fans’ passion. And it also is a reminder for us how important officiating is. … that’s ridiculous for anyone who might take it seriously, but at the end of the day, it’s something we always have to continue to work on — how do we make our officiating better at all times?”

Goodell somewhat laughed off the question, but he shouldn’t. Sure, the idea that the NFL is scripted of course is a joke. But the Chiefs receiving more calls than their opponents certainly raises suspicion, and it doesn’t help when the statistics prove the Chiefs get more calls.

The Super Bowl will be on Sunday, with the Chiefs aiming to win their third championship in a row.