Report: NFL scouts have blunt reaction to Tom Brady comeback talk

Considering how much Tom Brady accomplished during his NFL playing career, one might expect quarterback-needy teams to be enthusiastic about facilitating a potential comeback. That enthusiasm, however, may not be present, at least according to one report.

In an appearance on “Get Up!,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler addressed Brady’s recent suggestion that he would be open to an NFL comeback. According to Fowler, the prospect has gained little traction in NFL circles, with some scouts suggesting that Brady looked like he was lacking in motivation even in his final season.

“I’ve heard minimal traction about this in NFL circles,” Fowler said. “I’ve talked to several scouts who said he didn’t look very motivated two years ago. I know he had some numbers that we’re talking about, but he looked pretty cooked, and looked like he had no interest in taking hits in the pocket. We’re now talking about two years later and he’s ready to suit up?”

Brady made the comments while having fun on a podcast. He probably was not entirely serious in making them, and there is no reason to believe he will be trying to make a comeback anytime soon. After all, he is about to embark on a broadcasting career, and he also has some ownership ambitions, though they have hit a few roadblocks.

Even if Brady was serious about a comeback, it sounds like the league itself is lukewarm about the prospect. At this point, the quarterback has almost certainly played his last snap.