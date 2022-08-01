 Skip to main content
NFLPA hints they are expecting short suspension for Deshaun Watson

July 31, 2022
by Larry Brown
The NFLPA dropped a hint on Sunday night that they are expecting a small punishment for Deshaun Watson.

Former federal judge Sue Robinson was appointed the disciplinary officer for the Watson matter. Robinson reportedly told both the NFL and NFLPA that her decision about the discipline will come on Monday.

Ahead of the anticipated announcement, the NFLPA issued a statement. Their statement calls for both sides to accept Robinson’s decision.

“In advance of Judge Robinson’s decision, we wanted to reiterate the facts of this proceeding,” the statement began. “First, we have fully cooperated with every NFL inquiry and provided the NFL with the most comprehensive set of information for any personal conduct policy investigation. A former Federal Judge – appointed jointly by the NFLPA and NFL – held a full and fair hearing, has read thousands of pages of investigative documents and reviewed arguments from both sides impartially.

“Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same.”

That seems very much like a strong, preemptive strike by the NFLPA.

Why would they aggressively come out and tell the NFL to accept Robinson’s penalty if they didn’t have a hint that it was going to be very favorable to the Browns quarterback? Both sides have the opportunity to appeal Robinson’s decision to the commissioner, which explains why the NFLPA wants the league to accept the discipline.

Pro Football Talk reported Sunday that there are some expectations the suspension will be between 2-8 games.

