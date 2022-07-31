Deshaun Watson’s suspension announcement date reportedly revealed

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly going to have an answer very soon regarding the length of Deshaun Watson’s suspension.

NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is expected to notify the team of Watson’s suspension length on Monday, according to CBS Sports HQ’s Josina Anderson.

“I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources,” Anderson tweeted on Sunday.

I’m told relevant parties have already been notified that Sue Robinson is currently expected to inform them of the decision in the Deshaun Watson proceeding by some time Monday, per league sources. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) July 31, 2022

Anderson’s report lines up with a report from Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com on Saturday which revealed that the decision could come as soon as this week.

Watson has met with Robinson multiple times. She was presented findings from an NFL-conducted investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Watson. The NFL and NFL Players Association jointly appointed Robinson as the disciplinary officer under the latest collective bargaining agreement.

While Watson’s suspension is likely to be substantial, it may not be for a full season. Even so, the Browns have prepared themselves by signing a former first-round pick for some added depth at the quarterback position.