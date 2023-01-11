Nick Bosa shares 49ers’ key to beating Seahawks in playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers are looking to accomplish the extremely difficult task of beating the same opponent three times in a season, and star pass-rusher Nick Bosa says there is one big key to victory for his team.

Bosa told reporters on Tuesday that the 49ers’ goal heading into their wild-card game against the Seattle Seahawks is to get off to a fast start. He believes that will shake the confidence of the Seahawks, who are a 10-point underdog entering the playoff matchup.

“We just have to start fast and not give them hope,” Bosa said.

The Niners beat the Seahawks 27-7 in Week 2. That was the game in which Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury and Jimmy Garoppolo took took over. San Francisco had a 20-0 lead going into the half in that victory.

Kyle Shanahan’s team then got the best of Seattle again in Week 15, this time with Brock Purdy under center. San Francisco got out to a quick 7-0 lead in that contest and led 14-3 at halftime. They won the game 21-13.

Bosa’s key to victory makes a lot of sense, even if it seems obvious. The 49ers are a tremendous running team and are built to establish a lead and then put teams away. They did that in their first two matchups with Seattle, so their goal will be exactly the same on Saturday.