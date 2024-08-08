 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, August 8, 2024

Nick Foles set to retire in fitting fashion

August 8, 2024
by Grey Papke
Read
Nick Foles attends a basketball game

Mar 8, 2018; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles is pictured at a Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinal game between his alma mater Arizona Wildcats and the Colorado Buffaloes at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Foles is officially ending his career, and he is doing so in fitting fashion.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, Foles said he had decided to retire following an 11-year NFL career. Foles thanked all the teams he played for, as well as his agents, friends, and family.

Fittingly, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that Foles would officially retire after signing a one-day contract with the team. He will be honored at the team’s Sept. 16 home opener.

Foles’ Eagles tenure will always be his most famous. Stepping in for an injured Carson Wentz mid-season in 2017, he guided the team to the Super Bowl and won Super Bowl MVP honors, partly due to his role in one of the most famous playcalls in recent NFL history. That alone made him a legendary figure in Philadelphia, even though he never had the same levels of success before or after that.

Foles retires after a highly respectable 11-year career, albeit largely as a trusted backup. He still has that Super Bowl MVP to his name, as well as a Pro Bowl appearance — not to mention over $83 million in career earnings.

Article Tags

Nick FolesPhiladelphia Eagles
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus