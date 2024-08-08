Nick Foles set to retire in fitting fashion

Nick Foles is officially ending his career, and he is doing so in fitting fashion.

In a video posted to social media Thursday, Foles said he had decided to retire following an 11-year NFL career. Foles thanked all the teams he played for, as well as his agents, friends, and family.

After much thought and prayer, I've decided to retire from the NFL. It's been an incredible 11-year journey filled with unforgettable moments and amazing people. From being drafted by the Eagles to winning the Super Bowl, every step has been a blessing. I'm excited to spend more… pic.twitter.com/2uI5az5Eoc — Nick Foles (@NickFoles) August 8, 2024

Fittingly, the Philadelphia Eagles announced that Foles would officially retire after signing a one-day contract with the team. He will be honored at the team’s Sept. 16 home opener.

Ending it where it all started. Nick Foles will officially retire from the NFL as an Eagle when he returns to Philly on Monday, September 16 for our home opener vs. the Falcons. pic.twitter.com/dgVvfnv3ua — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 8, 2024

Foles’ Eagles tenure will always be his most famous. Stepping in for an injured Carson Wentz mid-season in 2017, he guided the team to the Super Bowl and won Super Bowl MVP honors, partly due to his role in one of the most famous playcalls in recent NFL history. That alone made him a legendary figure in Philadelphia, even though he never had the same levels of success before or after that.

Foles retires after a highly respectable 11-year career, albeit largely as a trusted backup. He still has that Super Bowl MVP to his name, as well as a Pro Bowl appearance — not to mention over $83 million in career earnings.