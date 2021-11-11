Nick Saban has high praise for how Henry Ruggs behaved at Alabama

Alabama coach Nick Saban on Wednesday offered some comments on the deadly crash that involved his former wide receiver, Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs spent three years at Alabama under Saban. The Bama head coach described Ruggs as a “first-class citizen” during their time together. Saban added that he has a “tremendous amount of compassion” for the victim in the Ruggs crash and that the wide receiver will have to face the consequences of his decisions.

“I hate it for him, but we’re also very sensitive to the decision that he made and the catastrophic consequence for other folks that it created, and what it is going to create for him and his future as well,” Saban said, via Mike Rodak of AL.com.

A number of people who have worked closely with Ruggs have offered the wide receiver their support following the deadly car crash.

Ruggs was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders after last Tuesday’s accident in which he struck another vehicle while traveling at over 100 MPH, killing the occupant of the other vehicle. You can read more details about the crash here.

Photo: Sep 11, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports