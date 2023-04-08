Notable NFC team taking special interest in Jalen Carter?

Once upon a time, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter was viewed as a consensus No. 1 overall pick. However, a few missteps along the way have resulted in a bit more uncertainty.

In early March, Carter was forced to briefly leave the NFL Scouting Combine after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The charges stemmed from his alleged involvement in a fatal crash that killed Georgia recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy and former Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock a month earlier.

Carter later released a statement saying he expected to be “fully exonerated” once all the facts came out.

As a result of Carter’s arrest, the Las Vegan Raiders, who hold the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, reportedly removed him from their big board.

Compounding matters, Carter had a very poor showing at Georgia’s pro day, leading to even more uncertainty for the star prospect.

Despite those issues, Carter remained confident in himself and even refused to meet with any teams outside the top 10. That, of course, is a bold move considering much of the draft maneuvering often comes inside of the top 10.

Luckily for Carter, there are still teams within his criteria who continue to express an interest in him. Among them is the Chicago Bears, who spent two days with the defensive tackle this week and appear to be trending in his direction.

2 notes regarding NFL draft prospect Jalen Carter and the Chicago Bears: 1) Jalen was in Chicago for 2 days earlier this week, per sources. 2) The Bears have been doing a lot of homework on Jalen including talking with people from his hometown, per sources. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 7, 2023

The Bears, who once held the No. 1 overall pick before it was traded to the Carolina Panthers, are now slated to select No. 9 overall. Just behind them are the Philadelphia Eagles, who are also rumored to have interest in Carter.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles hasn’t shied away from their interest in Carter and has spent a significant amount of time meeting with and scouting the 22-year-old. At this point, it would be a surprise if Chicago didn’t draft him.