Odell Beckham Jr. signs with Rams

We have a winner in the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes.

Beckham agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, according to multiple reports. There was initially some confusion after the star receiver reportedly told NFL Network’s Kim Jones that he is choosing between the Rams and Green Bay Packers, but all signs point to Beckham joining the Rams. They even shared the news on their official website.

Rams also have posted on their site and sent notification – https://t.co/vTAJon2aXK pic.twitter.com/kYKU7PdwzJ — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 11, 2021

Jalen Ramsey was also quick to celebrate his team’s acquisition on Twitter.

The Rams have shown this season that they are committed to contending for a Super Bowl. They’re already one of the best teams in football, and they made a big trade to acquire star pass-rusher Von Miller before the trade deadline last week. They’re now adding Beckham to an outstanding wide receiver corps that features Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods.

Beckham reportedly received big recruiting pitches from two teams on Wednesday. Another coach was said to “badly” want him. The Rams managed to keep their interest in Beckham fairly quiet.

It will be interesting to see how Beckham performs as the second or third option in his team’s offense. He was frustrated with his lack of opportunities in Cleveland, and there are a lot of mouths to feed in L.A. If he’s truly committed to helping a title contender, none of that should matter.

Photo: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers former player Odell Beckham, Jr. in attendance before the College Football Playoff national championship game against the Clemson Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports